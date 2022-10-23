Community Leader Tasks World Leaders to Fulfill Pledges on Climate, Environment – THISDAYLIVE

The President General of Umueri Community in Anambra State, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has tasked world leaders to fulfill their obligations and pledges on the climate and environment in order to save humanity from further devastations caused by natural disasters like flood, erosion and desertification, among many others.

Metchie made the call Saturday in Umueri when he received the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, who paid a visit to flood victims at the Umueri Unity Hall where the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are camped.

Obi, who arrived Umueri in company with some LP chieftains like Chief Tony Nwoye and others, undertook a boat ride with Metchie to see things in some parts of the affected comminuties.

The LP standard-bearer who donated some items like food and medicines, said he shares the pains of the people in their difficult times.

While responding, Metchie, who is also the African Director of the…