Edo CP Removes DPO over Killing of Suspect Who Attacked Apostle Suleman’s Convoy – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Auchi, Edo State, CSP Ayodele Suleiman, has been removed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, following the death of a suspect allegedly involved in the attack of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy.

A statement by the command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, said the DPO’s withdrawal was part of the measures to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the gang that attacked the convoy.

The CP also directed the DPO to report to the state police command for debriefing.

The statement read, “The outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect.

“We urged members of the public to remain calm and patient, assuring that no stone would be left unturned to unearth…