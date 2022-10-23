Family Seeks N15m to Save 18-year-old Son – THISDAYLIVE

The family of Mrs. Joy Osondu has pleaded with the general public, especially governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists to raise N15 million to treat her 18-year-old son, Chinonso Osondu, currently suffering secondary renal disease.

The management of Dialyzer Specialist Medical Centre confirmed the claim in a letter titled, “Re: Osondu Chinonso, Sex: Male Age 18 years Hospital No: 01/63/78.”

The letter noted that Chinonso referred “to our facility on February 1, 2022 on account of recurrent facial puffiness and deranged kidney profile.

“He is correctly being managed for end stage renal disease secondary to Reflux Nephropathy. He has had several dialysis sessions (with 6 sessions at our facility so far).

“He is correctly on twice weekly maintenance dialysis and erythropoietin stimulation agents. He had been reviewed by the Urologist and Nephrologist

“He will benefit from a kidney transplant. The cost of a kidney transplant is…