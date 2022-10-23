FG Orders 20 Petrol-engine Aircraft for Training – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has ordered 20 new petrol aircraft for training, out of which only nine have been delivered.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this at a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the weekend, also promised that Nigerian Air would start as earlier approved.

At the meeting held at the National Assembly Complex, Gbajabiamila expressed concern over the project, saying that some issues needed clarification.

“The issue of the national carrier is very important. It is something we are all paying attention to. We just want to make sure we get it right. There have been some misgivings. Some issues have been raised. But some issues need clarification,” he said.

Sirika, however, said that President Muhammadu Buhari at the just concluded ministers’ retreat gave a marching order to ensure that the goal was achieved.

“When I came in as a minister, we didn’t arrogate to…