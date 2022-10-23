FIPL Targets Energy Mix Expansion, Appoints Nwangwu CEO – THISDAYLIVE

The Board of First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), a Sahara Power Group company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Kenechukwu Nwangwu as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as FIPL moves to ramp up generation via alternative energy sources.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, quoted the Group Managing Director (GMD), Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, as saying that Nwangwu’s appointment will drive FIPL’s ongoing transformation towards sustainable and efficient power generation, especially in the Niger Delta and South-south regions of Nigeria.

“We are excited to welcome Kenechukwu to the team at a time when Sahara Group is moving swiftly towards more responsible power generation in line with our commitment to promoting environmental sustainability. We also believe our young engineers will learn from the vast experience Kenechukwu is bringing to FIPL,” the…