Gunmen Who Attempted to Assassinate Ubah Arrested – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has revealed that some of the gunmen who participated in an assassination attempt on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been arrested.

Soludo revealed this yesterday when he visited Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area, the same community where the attack happened about a month ago.

Ubah, who lost four security aides and two personal assistants during the attack, was able to escape in his bullet proof car.

The governor who disclosed this during the burial of Pa Boniface Nwankwo, father of Hon. Dozie Nwankwo who represents Dunukofia, Njikoka, Anaocha federal constituency in the House of Representatives and wife of former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, said the culprits have been arrested and that security operatives were on the trail of the other members of the gang who are at large.

“Three weeks ago, it was in this same community that some elements chose to attack Senator…