HURIWA Tasks Buhari, IG on Ending Menace of Gunmen – THISDAYLIVE

* Says incessant killings of policemen portrays Nigeria as weak, failing nation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, led by the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, have been tasked on finding quick and lasting solution to the increasing menace of gunmen in the country.

A rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), who gave the charge on Sunday, warned that the incessant killings of police operatives in the country by gunmen is fast portraying Nigeria as a weak and failing nation.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, spoke at a press conference in Abuja, on the recent gruesome murder of a serving policeman, Inspector Celestine Oriodovwe, by dare-devil gangs in Enugu State.

While lamenting the loss of three policemen attached to an Edo-based cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman in Auchi, Edo State last Friday, the group called…