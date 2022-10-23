MAN Asks FG to Explore PPP, Dredge Rivers Benue, Niger to Mitigate Flooding – THISDAYLIVE

• NAICOM sympathises with flood victims, promises prompt claims settlement

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

National President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) yesterday asked the federal government to consider public private partnership (PPP) windows in finding permanent solutions to the perennial flood disaster facing the country.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) sympathised with flood victims across the country, assuring policy holders that it would ensure prompt claims settlement

In a statement by its National President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, MAN suggested the approach when he visited Harbour-Bridge Head Industrial Layout, Onitsha, Anambra State to assess the level of damage done on factories in the layout by the flood disaster.

Harbour Bridge Head Industrial Layout, Onitsha is on the bank of River Niger in Onitsha, Anambra State and plays host to numerous top level manufacturing companies in the…