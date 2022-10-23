NAFDAC Targets Attainment of WHO Maturity Level Four Certification – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it will work to attain the World Health Organization (WHO) Maturity Level Four certification.

It said that the attainment of the certification will place pharmaceutical products manufactured in Nigeria in a better pedestal to compete favourably in the global market.

The Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, quoted the Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, as having made the assertion at the official inauguration of NAFDAC state office Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday.

During the first quarter of the year, precisely in March 2022, she recalled that the agency attained Maturity Level 3 in the WHO Global Benchmarking Tools, an achievement that has placed NAFDAC among the recognized regulatory agencies in the world.

According to Adeyeye, it is pertinent to state that these huge achievements would not have been possible without a…