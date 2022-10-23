NCC to Auction Two Additional 5G Licences for $547.2m – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to offer two additional slots in the 3.5 Gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band for the deployment 5G network in the country.

It set the reserve price at $547.2 million, translating to $273.60 million for each licence.

NCC disclosed this at the weekend in its Draft Information Memorandum, titled ‘Information Memorandum on 3.5 GHz Spectrum Auction’, which it published on its official website.

According to NCC, the offering includes the remaining lots of 2 x 100 megahertz (MHz) in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band to support 5G deployment in Nigeria.

NCC last December, offered a 3.5GHz spectrum to MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Mafab Communication to support their 5G rollout.

Since NCC awarded the 5G spectrum, MTN has launched its 5G network in selected locations while Mafab is yet to roll out its 5G network.

“The spectrum reserve price (RP) is the minimum price for one slot of 100MHz TDD for a…