NDLEA Arrests Wanted Kingpins over Intercepted Illicit Drugs in Lagos, Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Four persons wanted in connection with over 16,000 kilogrammes (16 tonnes) of illicit drugs intercepted in Lagos, Abuja and Netherlands top the list of arrests by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in parts of the country in the past week.

A statement on Sunday by the spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said in Lagos, anti-narcotics officers who have been on the trail of 48-year-old Aro Aderinde for weeks arrested him on Sunday, October 16, 2022 over his involvement in the export of 3,149 kilogrammes cannabis sativa concealed in coconut fibres via container number MSKU 1820587.

In the same vein, two women — Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Yahaya — linked with the attempt to export 90 kilogrammes of methamphetamine through Pastor Anietie Effiong of Promise of Zion Church, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, were also arrested in Lagos and moved to Uyo to face charges along with the clergyman.

Pastor Effiong was…