Protest Rocks Ekiti over Deplorable Federal Roads – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Anger is now brewing across 12 local government areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State over the abysmal and deplorable conditions of federal highways, which indigenes of the state have described as nightmarish and regressive.

The indigenes became concerned with the decision of the federal government to stop the Ekiti State Government from reconstructing some of the federal roads in the state after securing $350 million from African Development Bank (AfDB) for this purpose.

Consequently, the conditions of federal road yesterday protests in Efon Alaaye and Erio yesterday due to the outright collapse of the second most important federal highway that connected Ado Ekiti to Osun State.

Besides Efon Alaaye and Erio, residents of Ado Ekiti, Ikere, Ikole, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ekiti South-West and Ekiti West LGAs lamented the deplorable conditions of the federal roads in the state.

They lamented how their communities and towns had been cut off…