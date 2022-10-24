A Cut Above the Rest – THISDAYLIVE

By Eniola Olakunri

Indeed, Lagos is working!

On Thursday September 8th, 2022, I strolled into the Ikeja City Mall, situated along Obafemi Awolowo Way (Alausa) Ikeja-Lagos, with the intention of getting myself an earpiece.

I browsed various stores but immediately I saw “Slot”, home to phones, computers and various communication tools, I felt comfortable, believing I would get what I went for.

In no time, I settled for a bone conduction headphone with a ₦30,000.00 price tag, and promptly paid. I took the item home, charged it, and forgot about it.

The next day, I decided to call my wife and gleefully intimate her about my newly acquired gadgetry only for her to tell me she could not hear me. I turned the headphone over and tried to see if I did not do something right. I read the Manual again and saw I did everything right. Still, the item did not work.

The next day, Friday, September 9th, at about 1pm, I went back to Slot and complained…