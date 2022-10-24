APC Hits Ground Running with Presidential Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale reports that all is set for the ruling All Progressives Congress to commence its campaign in full force following the recent inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council and the unveiling of an 80-page Action Plan of its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It took almost one month after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave the go-ahead for electioneering campaigns to start in earnest before the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was able to put its house in order and the eventual inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party and the unveiling of the manifesto of the presidential candidate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prior to the inauguration, the President had last week at the closing ceremony of the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja,

warned top government officials against abandoning their duties for election…