Appeal Court Stands down FG’s Stay of Judgment Motion – THISDAYLIVE

*Declines request for adjournment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Monday stood down hearing in the federal government’s application seeking a stay of the execution of the court’s judgment discharging leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from alleged terrorism charge.

The court stood down the matter till noon today to enable FG’s lawyer response to kanu’s opposition to the motion for stay of judgment.

When the matter was called, FG’s lawyer Mr David Kaswe had informed the court that he received the counter of the respondent last Friday and received an additional counter affidavit this morning and as such would be needing a short adjournment to enable him reply the respondent.

In a short ruling, however, the three man panel of the appellate court, presided by Justice Haruna Tsalmani, declined to grant the request for adjournment on grounds that the matter before the court is…