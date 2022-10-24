Despite N14.43trn AuM, PFAs Reduce Exposure to Stock Market, T.Bills as Inflation Diminish Investment – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Despite growth in assets under management (AUM) to N14.43 trillion, Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) exposure to stock market and Treasury Bills (T-Bills) dropped in August 2022 to highlight low-yield environment as inflation rate continued to diminish investment.

The latest report by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) revealed that PFA exposure in the Nigerian equities market dropped by N12billion to N902.65billion in August from N915.49billion in July.

Also, the PFAs exposure in T-Bills dropped by N1.13 billion to N179.49 billion in August from N180.6 billion in July.

Assets under management for the whole industry grew slightly by 0.46per cent to N14.43trillion in August from N14.36trillion reported by PenCom in July.

The PenCom data revealed that PFAs have shifted to the FGN Bonds market in the period under review.

According to the numbers, PFAs exposure in FGN Bonds (Held till Maturity) increased by N114.32 billion to…