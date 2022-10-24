Henry Nwosu Down with Stroke, Needs Help – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The youngest member of Nigeria’s 1980 AFCON winning Green Eagles, Henry Nwosu, is down with stroke and urgently in need of medical care.

The mercurial midfielder who played for Nigeria’s senior national team for 11 years was also part of the Green Eagles at AFCON 1982, 1984 and 1988. He retired from international duties for Eagles in 1991 and went into coaching.

Chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) Task Force, Harrison Jalla drew attention to Nwosu’s condition in a social media post yesterday afternoon.

Jalla insisted that Nigerians need to come to the aid of the ex international player and coach so that he may stand the chance of overcoming the ailment that has now confined him to bed.

“Nwosu who meritoriously served Nigeria in the 1980s and 1990s is down with an ailment that requires urgent medical attention,” began Jalla.

“This writer just…