Honda Launches Mechanized Equipment To Increase Farmers’ Yield  – THISDAYLIVE

In other to attain self sufficiency in rice and other food production in Nigeria, Honda Manufacturing (Nig.) Limited, over the weekend, launched agricultural equipment that would increase farmers’ yield as well as make large scale farming efficient.

The manufacturing company had launched hand held shaft, for cultivating agricultural lands, motorised back pack, for spraying chemicals and pest infection on farms among others.

Speaking to journalists, the Managing Director, HMNL, Hiroshima Ichikawa, said the launch of the equipment was to increase agriculture production yield in the country.

According to him, the equipment are more than three times efficient than manual operation, saying farmers will get more yield, profits than manual operation and as such contribute to the development of the agricultural sector.

He said, “We are launching back sprayer and grass cutter and also we are introducing so many attachment to make farming…