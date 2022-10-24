Ibikunle Foundation Unveils Six Beneficiaries of SEEDINVEST Acceleration Program – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation has unveiled six entrepreneurs as beneficiaries of its 2022 SEEDINVEST Acceleration Program.

The beneficiaries are Uchenna Kesiena-Arueya, Kume Food Solutions Ltd; Peter Eneh, Peter Blaze Atelier; Oluwakemi Titilayo Kayode, Chemicay Signatures; Abdulmalik Maryam Omotayo, Black Jewel Ltd; Daud Mariam Abolade, Arinolaclothiers and Chioma Ukpabi, Kahdsole Designs.

Speaking about the 2022 SEEDINVEST Acceleration Program, recently, the Board Chairman, Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation, Mr Biodun Adegoke, said, “It has been our pleasure to help small and medium businesses in Nigeria grow by providing them with asset grants for the past three years. We look forward to doing more because we know that the government cannot do it alone.”

Similarly, the Director of SEEDINVEST, Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation, Mr Segun Abiona, said, “It’s a great privilege to guide the young entrepreneurs on structuring their…