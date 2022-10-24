It’s Not Illegal to Aspire to More Than One Office During Primaries – THISDAYLIVE

* Explains cases with Lawan, Akpabio, Mohammed, Tambuwal

*Declares RECs not commission’s members

A National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Mohammed Haruna, has argued that, contrary to speculations, it was actually not illegal for any politician to aspire to more than two offices during primary elections of political parties.

Haruna, who also contended that Resident Electoral Commissioners, though appointed by the president, guided by the constitution, were not members of INEC, however, said what was illegal was anyone emerging candidates for two different offices from primary elections.

The national commissioner, who cited the matters of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and a former Minister for Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as against those of Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, opposition Peoples…