Lagos PDP Guber  Candidate’s Convoy Attacked – THISDAYLIVE

The campaign train of the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) was attacked yesterday while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government by thugs suspected to be supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary/ Chairman, Media and Publicity Team for JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council, Hon. Hakeem Amode, said in a statement yesterday that the attack led to injury of several members of Jandor’s entourage and press men.

According to him, the thugs that attacked the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.

He said: “You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use APC sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programmes of our gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-Jandor recently and we…