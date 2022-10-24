Mamora Urges Nigeria, Other W’African Countries  to Improve on Innovations – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and other West African countries have been urged to improve on Science Technology and Innovation (STI) in order to solve local problems and boost their economies.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, gave the advice during the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI) 2022 held in Abuja at the weekend.

Mamora warned that the West African region cannot afford to remain behind in the global race for STI.

The programme, which started last Monday with the theme: ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for a more competitive ECOWAS’, was declared opened by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Mamora, in his speech, noted that STI is at the heart of major development of nations, and that it has taken a preeminent place in deliberation and consideration for any well-meaning…