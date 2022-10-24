NDE Trains 30 Youths in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In order to equip youths with the necessary tools of survival in the current economic hardship, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), at the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, has trained 30 youths on basic business enterprise.

The NDE said that the training was focused on how to convert waste products to valuable items such as aluminum waste to aluminum products, plastic recycling, and condemned metal to cooking pots.

Speaking at the orientation flag off in Benin City, Director General of NDE, Mr. Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that the basic business training was in line with the directorate’s mandate to fight mass unemployment with emphasis on self-reliance.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Edo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Solomon Edubor, maintained that the objective of the training is to enable the participants to become self-employed and employers of labour.

He said that those chosen to participate in the…