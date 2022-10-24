‘Nigeria can Tackle Climate Change, Flooding by Planting Trees’ – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) has said that issues concerning climate change could be tackled through the restoration of the country’s forest reserves.

The foundation said that tackling climate change would also take care of the flooding in the country.

The Director General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, who spoke to journalists during a tree planting exercise in Awka, Anambra State, said that the foundation through its Green Recovery Nigeria Project (GRNP), has planted 1,500 trees in Anambra State in a bid to reclaim part of the country’s dwindling forest cover.

Onoja said: “The successful recovery of the country’s forest reserve will help tackle climate change, and forestall things like the recent flooding.

“In NCF, we thought it wise to launch an ambitious project, which we christened the GRNP.

“This is aimed at restoring Nigeria’s forest cover, so that we will be able to regain our forest…