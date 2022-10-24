Opposition Parties Warn against Alleged Plan to Remove INEC Chair over Use of BVAS – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has warned against alleged moves by some senators loyal to some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, to ensure the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

CUPP in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said the plan as reported in a national daily that politicians were moving against Yakubu over INEC insistence on using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the 2023 elections, will be vehemently resisted by the opposition parties and civil society organisations.

Ugochinyere, while recalling that the coalition last month uncovered the conspiracy through reliable intelligence, said the conspiracy to use the Senate to jiggle Yakubu so that he could jettison use of BVAS would lead to an electoral crisis.

According to him, “INEC chairman at different…