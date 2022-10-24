PDP Celebrates Tambuwal, Fintiri, Ugwuanyi, Mohammed, Wike on NEAPS Awards – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday celebrated the Chairman of its Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on his conferment of the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) by the federal government for his outstanding performance in governance and public service.

The PDP also celebrated Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on their conferment of the NEAPS awards for their exceptional achievements in the development of their various states and national growth.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the award on the governors elected on the platform of the main opposition party, was in recognition of their selfless service alongside other PDP governors towards the development of their respective states and wellbeing of Nigerians…