SAPZ Programme to Provide Food Security, Millions of Agro-industrial Jobs – THISDAYLIVE

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme will address food insecurity and create millions of good-paying, agro-industrial jobs.

The vice-president made this submission in his keynote address at the inauguration of SAPZ programme in Abuja on Monday.

The SAPZ programme is a government-enabled and private sector-led initiative to moblise private sector investment to develop value chains for selected strategic crops and livestock in participating states.

Osinbajo said that the programme, which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), is a major cross-cutting value chain investment effort.

He said it was driven by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in alignment with the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy of the federal government to incentivise agro-industrialisation for private sector development.

“So, specifically, the…