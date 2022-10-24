Tinubu Mocks Atiku, Says He Won’t Run Nigeria from Dubai – THISDAYLIVE

*You’ve no record of keeping promises, ex-VP fires back

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

In what best typifies a campaign gathering momentum, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, took a subtle swipe at his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, and declared that he would not be a part-time president, who would share his time between living in Dubai and Nigeria.

Tinubu, who gave the assurances at an interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano, however, said he would concentrate his attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

But like what the influential media trolls call “clapback”, Atiku too immediately fired back, when he told the people of Kano State to disregard the ‘fluke promises’ made to them by Tinubu, as he and his party, the APC, had never been known to keep their words, adding that he had…