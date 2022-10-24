US Embassy Alerts on Terror Attacks in Abuja, Reduces Services, UK, Others Follow – THISDAYLIVE

* Military stands ready

* Schools take precautionary measures, move classes online

*DSS sues for calm, says populace should remain alert

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The United States Embassy yesterday issued a security alert on elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. Following US Embassy terror warning, the British High Commission also issued advisory to its staff on movement while also announcing reduced services. Similarly, other European countries, THISDAY learnt, are reducing services and will be attending only to critical needs.

But in a swift reaction, the Department of State Services (DSS) called for calm, saying necessary precautions are being taken to secure the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of Nigeria.

According to a statement from the embassy in Abuja, targets of the terrorist attack may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets,…