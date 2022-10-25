10,296 Nigerian Doctors Practice in UK, NMA Laments – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has regretted that the menace of brain drain has been killing the country’s health sector, revealing that about 10,296 doctors now practice in United Kingdom, making Nigeria having the third highest foreign doctors in that country.

The doctors also raised the alarm over increasing maternal and infant mortality in Ekiti, hinging the incidence on the geometric loss of doctors to foreign countries.

The NMA Chairman, Ekiti Chapter, Dr. Babatunde Rosiji, said this yesterday in Ado Ekiti at a press conference to herald the 2022 Physicians’ Week.

Rosiji said: “Statistics by General Medical Council, which licenses and maintains official register of medical practitioners in the United Kingdom showed that 200 Nigerian trained doctors were licensed between August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

“The statistics also showed that about 1, 307 doctors trained in Nigeria were licensed in…