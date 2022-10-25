Buhari’s Best Legacy for National Planning, Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze



President Muhammadu Buhari is about to bequeath to Nigerians one of the best legacies as the National Population Commission (NPC) has concluded plans to hold next census in April 2023.

That would make it 17 years after the last census held in 2006.

Nigerians and indeed, the world may not have given Buhari the rightful acclaim that he deserves but since he gave approval to the NPC proposal to conduct the census, the news has been cheered across the nation and within the global business and development communities.

The outcome would provide the incoming government, no matter the political party, the relevant database to work with, according to a Development and Planning expert, Mr. Ken Ugbechie said.

Ugbechie noted that it was heartwarming that besides the president other notable voices had given full backing to the exercise, including the National Council of States (NCS), former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and the United…