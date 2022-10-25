FG Inaugurates  Committee to Review Nigeria’s Foreign Missions Worldwide  – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal government has inaugurated a 13-man Presidential committee to review the number of Nigeria’s diplomatic Missions worldwide and their level of chronic indebtedness.

The committee is headed by a retired Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibi.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha inaugurated the committee Tuesday in Abuja.

He said government set up the committee because many of their challenges are inflicting a dent on the nation’s integrity.

“Therefore, the establishment and deliberate composition of this Presidential Committee will enable Mr. President tackle the root cause of the critical state of affairs of our Diplomatic Missions in particular and its impact on the image of Nigeria on the international arena in general,” Mustapha said.

The timeline of the committee is three- month and its terms of reference are to: determine the current number,…