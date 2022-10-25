Flooding and Need for More Dams in Nigeria  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu writes that as Kogi, Anambra, Gombe, Bayelsa and many other states have been submerged by flood, it calls for the construction of more dams at strategic locations to check flooding

In recent weeks, many states in Nigeria have been submerged by floods with some residents in Kogi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Bayelsa among others in the affected areas currently facing a tough time. The incidents have recorded human and material losses with several sacked from their homes.

Flooding in Nigeria is usually caused by climate change, river overflowing, dam opening, current poor urban planning practices, poor drainage systems that can’t cope and so on. In the northern parts of the country, heavy rains are likely to cause rivers to overflow their banks and cause flooding in the neighbouring states.

Recurring Decimal

Flooding regularly wreaks havoc in Nigeria annually. In 2017, floods affected 250,000 people in the eastern-central region; in 2016,…