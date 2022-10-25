IG, FCT Minister Ramp UP Security in Abuja Over Terror Threat – THISDAYLIVE

•Launches counterterrorism operations, simulation exercise

•Instructs FCT CP to rejig strategy, puts 36 states on standby

Kingsley Nwezeh and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the increase of security activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of new efforts to secure the nation’s capital and contain threats of any nature.

In line with the new measures, the IGP, yesterday, announced the commencement of a counterterrorism operation and simulation exercise codenamed, “Operation Darkin Gaggawa”.

Baba further instructed the police command in Abuja to rearrange its security strategy in anticipation of the worst, even as he put Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the states of the federation on standby.

The extra-security measures followed recent alerts by some foreign missions in Nigeria about possible terror attacks.

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT),…