Lagos Issues Fresh Update for Lekki, Ikoyi, Epe, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Lagos State Government yesterday issued a fresh update to all residents in highbrow areas in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island and other coastal areas in Epe and Badagry to be cautious of backflow flooding due to the high tide in the Lagos lagoon.

The state gave the warning in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello.

He said the latest advisory became necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

Bello said the high tide of the lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon.

This, he said may cause a stagnation into the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of the channels

Bello said the trending video of the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge almost being filled to the brim was fake news.

According to him, the video only captures the Oworonshoki end of the…