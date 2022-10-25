Nigeria’ll Break If APC Wins 2023 Presidential Poll – THISDAYLIVE

•Says our heads should be examined if party is re-elected

•Insists only PDP can rescue nation, inaugurates Edo campaign council

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said the country risked breaking up if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 2023 presidential election.

Obaseki, who inaugurated the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general election, headed by Chief Osaro Idah as Director General, however, said only the PDP could rescue Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration in Benin City, Obaseki said the future of the country was dependent on the outcome of the 2023 polls as only the PDP could save the nation from its current socio-economic woes and place it on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“This 2023 election will be won by what we do now, not what we do on election day. I believe this will be an easy election for us as a party if we campaign. Our…