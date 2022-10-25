Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable If Right Leaders are Elected, Says Emmanuel – THISDAYLIVE

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said that the challenges bedeviling Nigeria’s socio-economic and political growth are surmountable if the right leaders are elected into offices in 2023.

The governor was speaking when he declared open a-one day National Conference organized by Forum of Former Deputy Governors, on the theme: ‘Nation-Building in Challenging Times”, Tuesday, at Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, emphasized that living in challenging times in the country requires having the right leadership who will address the root causes of Nigeria’s problems.

“Honestly, we are facing a major challenging times all over the world. Issues affecting Nigeria are very surmountable. All we need is for the right leader to emerge. And I believe that in Nigeria, things could change if in 2023 we elect a leader who has love for the people, who knows what to do and action…