NUPRC Grants 247 Permits for Export of 480m Barrels of Crude Oil, Others – THISDAYLIVE

•47 marginal field awardees get Petroleum Prospecting Licences

•Nigeria’s crude oil to last 60 years, gas 88 years

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Between the last quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022, 274 export permits were granted to various firms for a total of 480,863,863 barrels of crude oil and condensates, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said yesterday.

Speaking during a briefing to mark the commission’s one-year anniversary, the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, stated that during the period, 47 Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) were granted winners of the last marginal field awards. At the time , 57 oil fields were put up for bidding.

The commission’s chief executive explained that the team has been focused on laying a solid foundation for its regulatory functions and in pursuing that, has drafted Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation and the Upstream Environmental…