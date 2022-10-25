Promoting Culture of Excellence in Service Delivery – THISDAYLIVE



Niyi John Olajide is the Founder of Cavista, a renowned global software engineering solution firm and Axxess Global Partner, the leading global home healthcare technology company. But beyond that, he has interests in frontier sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and the Knowledge Economy, in addition to massive investments in the civic sector. Arguably the single largest private investor in his hometown of Ekiti State, the US-based entrepreneur leads the strategic vision and direction of the Dallas, Texas-based company, which has locations around the world, including Lagos, Nigeria. He is passionate about improving the quality of healthcare services delivered to patients in their homes by empowering healthcare organisations with state-of-the-art software solutions. But beyond his numerous philanthropic gestures, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the serial entrepreneur is passionate about spearheading tangible change in Nigeria and the continent at large

"I'm very...