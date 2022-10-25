Senate Probes FG’s N52bn Public Works Programme  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Public Account Committee has started investigating the Public Works programme coordinated by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in 2020.

The federal government had launched the programme targeted at recruiting

774,000 Nigerians.

No fewer than 1,000 people were selected from each of the 774 local government areas in the country, who were paid N20,000 each per month, for three months.

The Chairman of the Senate Panel, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, gave the NDE two weeks to submit a comprehensive report of the beneficiaries of the scheme in the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

SPAC, which is currently investigating the expenditure of Service Wide Votes (SWV) discovered that NDE collected N26 billion for the scheme in 2020.

There was a mild drama at the panel’s meeting as all seven senators that were present at the…