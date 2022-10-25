Suspected Smugglers Kill Customs Officer, Injure Three in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected smugglers have reportedly killed a senior officer attached to the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3 of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on the Sinau-Kenu Road in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Also, three other officers sustained serious injuries and are now receiving medical attention in a hospital.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Customs Command in the state, Chado Zakari, on behalf of the JBPT, said the incident happened when the operatives of the JBPT and the hoodlums engaged in serious attack after the latter had intercepted smuggled goods.

The statement read: “Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3 operatives on information patrol on Sinau-Kenu road in Baruten LGA of Kwara State intercepted 40 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each and 30 jerry cans of petrol 25 litres each abandoned in7 the bush paths on Sinau-Kenu…