TACKLING THE PROBLEM OF FLOODING IN NIGERIA – THISDAYLIVE

Incidents of flooding in recent years have been devastating and continue to pose a serious challenge to food production, food security, and livelihoods. In 2020, floods affected 320 local government areas in 35 states including the FCT, displaced over 129,000 persons, killed 68 persons, and destroyed many properties and farmlands. In 2021, the UN reported that over 100,000 people were directly affected by flash floods in Adamawa State alone. The latest figures from the government as of September 2022 estimate that around 600 people have died and 1,546 injured and over 100,000 persons displaced by floods across Nigeria since February 2022. Looking at the figures, it is obvious that the loss incurred from flooding is worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first culprit of flooding is always the big word ‘Climate Change’, which is basically the changing weather patterns associated with global warming. It is obvious that the climatic conditions are changing;…