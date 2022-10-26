FG Renames Legal Aid Building after Late Chief Ikeazor – THISDAYLIVE

*As Malami commends council for enhancing access to justice

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government yesterday renamed the Legal Aid Council Headquarters Building after the late Chief Chimezie Ikeazor.

The renaming which was made on behalf of the federal government by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mr. Abubakar Malami, was in recognition of the late eminent lawyer’s contributions towards the establishment of the Legal Aid Council.

According to the AGF, late Ikeazor, was one of the legal luminaries that helped to set up the Nigerian Legal Aid Association, which subsequently led to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

“His antecedents in providing legal services to poor Nigerians are exemplary, and along with a few like minds – the late Chiefs Solomon Lar, Debo Akande, and Edwin Ume-Ezeoke, he founded and financed the Nigerian Legal Aid Association in 1974, which served as a platform for providing legal aid…