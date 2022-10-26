Issuance of New Naira Notes (CBN Gov’s Speech) – THISDAYLIVE

Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen, and welcome to this special press briefing at the Central Bank of Nigeria. We have called this gathering to inform all our stakeholders and the general public of persisting concerns we currently face regarding the management of our existing series of banknotes, and currency in circulation, particularly those outside the banking system in Nigeria.

As you all may be aware, currency management is a key function of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as enshrined in Section 2 (b) of the CBN Act 2007. Indeed, the integrity of a local legal tender, the efficiency of its supply, as well as its efficacy in the conduct of monetary policy are some of the hallmarks of a great Central Bank.

In recent times, however, currency management has faced several daunting challenges that have continued to escalate in scale and sophistication with attendant and unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country. These…