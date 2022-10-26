Meghan Markle Reveals She is ‘43% Nigerian’ – THISDAYLIVE

•Says she will ‘dig deeper’ into her heritage

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that her mixed-race heritage includes being “43 per cent Nigerian.”

She disclosed this in a new episode of her Spotify-exclusive podcast, Archetypes.

Markle told Nigerian-American actor Ziwe that she discovered her roots after having her genealogy done “a couple of years ago”.

According to UK-based Independent, asked if she knew which tribe her ancestors were from, the Duchess said she did not but was planning to “start to dig deeper into all of this”.

Ziwe said the news was “huge for our community”, adding: “No, honestly, you do look like a Nigerian, you look like my aunt Uzo. So this is great.”

Meghan had previously spoken about being biracial – her mother is African-American and her father is Caucasian – but did not delve deeper into her roots until more recently.

In a 2015 essay published in ELLE Magazine, the…