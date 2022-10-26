Nigerian Universities  Commence Post-graduate Courses in Substance, Addiction Studies – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The International Society of Substances Use Professionals (ISSUP) (Nigeria) has disclosed that two universities in Nigeria have been approved to offer post graduate courses in substance use prevention, treatment and policy standard as an international course.

The universities are Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State (UNIZIK) and the Niger Delta University (NDU).

This was just as it was revealed that secondary schools teachers in some parts of the country have also underwent training in related discipline to mitigate the level of drug abuse among their students.

The disclosure was made yesterday in Abuja by its Country Chapter President, Dr. Martin O. Agwogie, at its 4th National Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) with the theme: “Building a Multidisciplinary Drug Demand Reduction Network in Nigeria,” in collaboration with both its international and local partners, including the National Drug Law…