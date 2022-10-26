NPFL Clubs Get Nov. 7 Deadline to Submit for Club Licensing – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs have again been reminded of the urgency to fully submit for Club Licensing assessment ahead the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Clubs’ attention was also drawn to Rule B9.32 of the Framework and Rules which prohibits the entering into loan agreements with amateur league clubs and Academies.

In one of two separate memos to the clubs, Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee assured NPFL Stakeholders and participating clubs that preparations for the start of the new season are in top gear following the inauguration of the IMC.

“You are therefore advised to accelerate your preparation for the new season, especially as it concerns the Club Licensing process. Note that Club Licensing is a prerequisite for participation in the Nigeria Professional Football League, and failure to complete the process before November 7, 2022 may lead to your club being foreclosed”, the…