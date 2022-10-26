Oil Theft Vessels Usually Switch Off Communication Device to Avoid Detection – THISDAYLIVE

•Says removal of buoys along shipping channels disrupting maritime safety in eastern ports

•Declares Onne nation’s fastest growing port

•NPA rakes N127.2bn revenue in six months

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

As Nigerians continue to lament the country’s revenue loss to crude oil theft, the federal government yesterday disclosed that vessels stealing the country’s crude usually switch off identification device to avoid being detected by the regulatory authorities.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Koko, who made this known yesterday, while briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja, stressed that rogue vessels that are used to steal crude oil in the Niger Delta usually turn off their Automation Identification System (AIS) to avoid detection in Nigerian territorial waters.

He explained that such ships evade arrest because they switch off their onboard automated tracking system that displays the vessel’s…