Oyebanji Parleys NIRSAL, SMEDAN, Others to Drive Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Determined to boost Ekiti State’s economy, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has commenced talks with agencies of the federal government and development partners in the Federal Capital Territory.

Oyebanji who yesterday met with top officials of NIRSAL MFB and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said he was in Abuja to personally lead the talks with heads of the federal MDAs, international development agencies and some private sector players on areas of support and collaboration with the administration.

The support of the agencies, Oyebanji said would aid his administration’s plan to boost economic prosperity of the people of the state.

In separate meetings with the Managing Director/ CEO of NIRSAL MFB, Abubakar Abdulahi Kure and Director General/CEO of SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya, the Ekiti State Governor said he was convinced that the state’s fortune would improve through strategic partnership with…