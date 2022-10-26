Sule Cuts Short Trip to Kano – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said that he had to cut short his trip to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) activities in Kano State in order to attend to the crisis that has engulfed parts of his state that has lead to the death of unspecified number of persons.

Recently, reports has it that the Tiv community in Nasarawa State had loss about 21 persons from across Doma, Keana and Obi Local Government Areas within the last two months due to brutal attacks by armed herdsmen, with many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries while thousands of persons were displaced.

Sule, however, condemned in totality the recent killings of some Tiv farmers by suspected herdsmen in Keana and Obi Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor equally condemned the killing of some Fulani herders in the aforementioned council areas, even as he added that security agencies have been deployed…